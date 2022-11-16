Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $50,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 134,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

