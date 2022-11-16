Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 5,608,306 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 1,842,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,173. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.
STSA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
