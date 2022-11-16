Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 5,608,306 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 1,842,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,173. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STSA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

