Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Reduced by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,875 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. 11,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

