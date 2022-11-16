Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 129,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,966. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

