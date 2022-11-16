Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 28,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

