Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 72,000 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCU opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 301,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

