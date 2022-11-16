Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 72,000 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64.
- On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.
- On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.
- On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SCU opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 301,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
