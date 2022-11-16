Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Raised by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. SEA comprises 23.9% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.57% of SEA worth $214,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.81.

SEA stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 188,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,325. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

