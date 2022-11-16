SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

SemiLEDs Company Profile

LEDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

