SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.