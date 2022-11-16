Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

SEMR stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $32,534.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,663,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,690,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $32,534.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,663,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,690,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,640 shares of company stock worth $1,310,356 over the last ninety days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

