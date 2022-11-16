ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 726 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $419.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $695.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,098,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

