SFL Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

SFL has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SFL to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SFL by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

