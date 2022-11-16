Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 7,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,127,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

