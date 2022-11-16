Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Increases By 16.3%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

36Kr Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,638. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

