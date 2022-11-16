Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Grows By 5.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Agora Trading Down 7.2 %

Agora stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 9,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,755. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

About Agora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.