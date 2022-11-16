Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Grows By 5.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Agora stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 9,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,755. Agora has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
