Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 9.0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 973,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

