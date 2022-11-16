Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 9.0%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 973,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
