Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expands By 17.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

