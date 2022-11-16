Short Interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rises By 12.9%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASND stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $159.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

