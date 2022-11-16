Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Drops By 12.2%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $639.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 550,973 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after buying an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

