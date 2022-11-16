Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Drops By 12.2%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
AudioCodes Price Performance
Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $639.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.