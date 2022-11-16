Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Decreases By 13.2%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 963,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

