Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Decreases By 13.2%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 963,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
AxoGen Price Performance
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Featured Stories
