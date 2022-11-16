Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 16.8%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
