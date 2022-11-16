Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Drops By 16.8%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

