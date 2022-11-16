Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Declines By 9.5%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

