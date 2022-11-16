Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Rises By 16.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.