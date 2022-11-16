Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rises By 7.2%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. 2,008,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.