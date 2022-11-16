Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Grows By 25.2%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,810. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.