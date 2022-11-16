Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Decreases By 23.1%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 10,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

