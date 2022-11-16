Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Drops By 15.1%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CJJD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

