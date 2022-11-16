Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Grows By 16.0%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 10,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

