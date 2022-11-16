Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Drops By 9.8%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.