Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declines By 19.5%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

