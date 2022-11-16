Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Rises By 8.7%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $63,332. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Price Performance
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.