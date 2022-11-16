Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 7.4%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 67.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,467,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 207,505 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 385,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,384. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

