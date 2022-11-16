Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 11.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ebara Stock Up 0.5 %

EBCOY opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

