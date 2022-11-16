Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Drops By 22.7%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of EXCOF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About Exco Technologies
