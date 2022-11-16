Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Expands By 12.8%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 925.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of FCMGF opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Further Reading

