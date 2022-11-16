Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 19.3%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 976.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNLIF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $35.81.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

