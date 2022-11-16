Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Grows By 27.6%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 904,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,732. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

