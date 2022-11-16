Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Grows By 27.6%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 904,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,732. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.
In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
