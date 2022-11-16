Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Expands By 24.6%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,005,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future Health ESG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Future Health ESG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 3,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

