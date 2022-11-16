Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declines By 19.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 3,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,191.3 days.

Shares of HEGIF stock remained flat at $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

