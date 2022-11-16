Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Expands By 28.5%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 574,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 121,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at about $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.