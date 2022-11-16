Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreases By 10.3%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 945,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 213.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

