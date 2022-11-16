Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Drops By 11.8%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 590,900 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Price Performance

HUSA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,209. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

