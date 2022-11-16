Short Interest in Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Declines By 13.3%

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from 8.00 to 3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HUMDF stock remained flat at 0.45 on Wednesday. Hua Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.45 and a 52 week high of 0.45.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treatment of T2D.

