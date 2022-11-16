Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Declines By 9.2%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,744,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 633.6 days.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFCZF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

