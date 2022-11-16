Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Increases By 25.0%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,114 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (INTEW)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.