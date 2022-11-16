Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Increases By 25.0%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,114 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

