Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Declines By 9.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSF opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

