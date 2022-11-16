Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 16.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 3,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
