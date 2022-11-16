Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expands By 6.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of KC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

