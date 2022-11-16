Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Declines By 20.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,542 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEAW stock remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. 5,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

