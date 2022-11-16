Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Drops By 13.0%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

About Legend Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 540,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

