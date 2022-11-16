Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Rises By 19.4%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

